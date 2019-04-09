Fire at 100-year-old Dutch Reformed Church extinguished

No injuries have been reported and no neighbouring structures have been affected.

CAPE TOWN - A fire at a century-old Dutch Reformed Church in Redelinghuys in Bergrivier has been extinguished.

The West Coast District Municipality's chief fire officer Bertus Senekal said they responded to the call after 7am on Tuesday and found the church engulfed in flames.

"Some of the walls had already started cracking because of the immense heat that was within the building. It made it unsafe for us to enter the building, so we launched an exterior attack on the church."

Five rescue vehicles and 13 firefighters from Piketberg and Bergrivier were at the scene to damp down hot spots in the building.

No injuries have been reported and no neighbouring structures have been affected.

"We also cordoned off all the streets because the building is unstable, with the walls cracking and the roof that has already collapsed. The danger that we're facing now is that because of the cracks, we're expecting the tower to collapse," Senekal added.