McBride's state capture testimony postponed again

JOHANNESBURG - While former Ipid head Robert McBride was scheduled to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry, the session has been postponed until Thursday because the implicated parties have not been notified.

The former police watchdog body boss was scheduled to testify in February but this was delayed to allow implicated parties the opportunity to respond to his submissions.

It emerged on Monday that the legal teams have still not sent out those notices.

Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius told the commission that McBride was scheduled to start testifying today and former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was not happy.

Zondo adjourned proceedings until Thursday.

