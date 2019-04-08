Taxi drivers 5 times over legal alcohol limit arrested in CT

A 26-year-old driver from Philippi, who was transporting 27 passengers from Manenberg to Century City, was found to be nearly five times over the legal limit.

CAPE TOWN - Three taxi drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday morning.

They were caught at a vehicle checkpoint along Jakes Gerwel Drive near Viking Way.

A 26-year-old driver from Philippi, who was transporting 27 passengers from Manenberg to Century City, was found to be nearly five times over the legal limit. His breath-alcohol sample was 0,45mg/L. The legal limit for drivers with public driving permits is 0.10mg/L.

A Khayelitsha driver, travelling on the same route, was over five times the legal limit.

The third driver was carrying passengers from Nyanga to Goodwood when he was found to be nearly twice over the legal limit.

Mayco member JP Smith said: “One of them also had 17 outstanding warrants. The suspects were all transported to Pinelands SAPS and their vehicles were impounded. Two for operating without a valid permit and one for operating contrary to the conditions of his permit.”

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Traffic Service also arrested 95 more suspects, of which 75 were arrested for driving under the influence and the rest were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants.

Officers also impounded 21 vehicles and issued nearly 800 fines for various transgressions.

The city’s Metro Police Department made 25 arrests for motorists driving under the influence, for possession of drugs and stolen property and for malicious damage to property, among others.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)