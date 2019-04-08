Taxi drivers 5 times over legal alcohol limit arrested in CT
A 26-year-old driver from Philippi, who was transporting 27 passengers from Manenberg to Century City, was found to be nearly five times over the legal limit.
CAPE TOWN - Three taxi drivers have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Monday morning.
They were caught at a vehicle checkpoint along Jakes Gerwel Drive near Viking Way.
A 26-year-old driver from Philippi, who was transporting 27 passengers from Manenberg to Century City, was found to be nearly five times over the legal limit. His breath-alcohol sample was 0,45mg/L. The legal limit for drivers with public driving permits is 0.10mg/L.
A Khayelitsha driver, travelling on the same route, was over five times the legal limit.
The third driver was carrying passengers from Nyanga to Goodwood when he was found to be nearly twice over the legal limit.
Mayco member JP Smith said: “One of them also had 17 outstanding warrants. The suspects were all transported to Pinelands SAPS and their vehicles were impounded. Two for operating without a valid permit and one for operating contrary to the conditions of his permit.”
Meanwhile, the Cape Town Traffic Service also arrested 95 more suspects, of which 75 were arrested for driving under the influence and the rest were arrested for reckless and negligent driving and outstanding warrants.
Officers also impounded 21 vehicles and issued nearly 800 fines for various transgressions.
The city’s Metro Police Department made 25 arrests for motorists driving under the influence, for possession of drugs and stolen property and for malicious damage to property, among others.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Alexandra residents march to Sandton
-
Alex residents snub municipal manager, demand to be addressed by Mashaba
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'
-
EFF: Alex service delivery protest an opportunistic move by ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.