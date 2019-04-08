Suspect in custody in connection with deadly Hout Bay shooting
Police say the deceased suspects and the suspect in custody have been linked to the taxi industry, but he would not specify whether they were drivers.
CAPE TOWN - Police have revealed a suspect is in custody in connection with a deadly taxi shooting in Hout Bay.
A second suspect was killed in that shooting, which claimed four lives and wounded two passengers last week.
Police Minister Bheki Cele met with taxi bosses and community members in the area on Monday.
#CeleHoutBay One of the main issues that’ll be discussed is the taxi violence that’s been on-going in the area over the past few weeks. Taxi associations are also here incl SANTACO, CATA & Codeta. MM pic.twitter.com/dNFCGDHCi8— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2019
During the minister’s visit, Western Cape detective head Jeremy Vearey revealed a breakthrough in the investigation into last week’s shooting near the Hout Bay police station.
“There was an exchange of fire. The investigations have now uncovered who initiated the shooting and who responded to it. When I refer to the arrested, it’s those who allegedly initiated it.”
He says both the deceased suspects and the suspect in custody have been linked to the taxi industry, but he would not specify whether they were drivers.
Vearey said police were searching for one more suspect.
Firearms have been confiscated and ballistics tests are being done.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
