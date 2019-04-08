Stormers' injury woes continue as Marais, Van Zyl head home

-
McBride's state capture testimony postponed againLocal
-
SAHRC to lodge complaint against Madibeng Municipality over water supplyLocal
-
Pandor unveils plans to build TVET college in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
Police arrest suspected Diepsloot serial rapistLocal
-
Cele to visit Hout Bay to discuss policing in wake of taxi shootingsLocal
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participantsLocal
-
McBride's state capture testimony postponed againLocal
-
SAHRC to lodge complaint against Madibeng Municipality over water supplyLocal
-
Pandor unveils plans to build TVET college in Mitchells PlainLocal
-
Police arrest suspected Diepsloot serial rapistLocal
-
Cele to visit Hout Bay to discuss policing in wake of taxi shootingsLocal
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participantsLocal
Popular Topics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unityPolitics
-
OPEN LETTER: ANC members criticise Motlanthe over election remarksPolitics
-
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLFPolitics
-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clashPolitics
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
EFF condemns violence at Hout Bay election debatePolitics
-
Alex shutdown leader Sandile Mavundla: DA's Msimanga protecting the privilegedPolitics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
McBride expected to implicate govt officials, politicians in state capturePolitics
-
Rain no deterrent as Alex residents gear up for march to SandtonLocal
-
Maimane criticises Dirco for downgrading diplomatic relations with IsraelPolitics
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unityPolitics
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
-
FACT CHECK: The long-running DA-ANC spat over City of Tshwane financesOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Why South Africans need to take The Long ViewOpinion
Popular Topics
Rand retreats from 5-week high
-
Nissan shareholders meet to sack GhosnWorld
-
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in ZimBusiness
-
Hyundai Motor, Tencent tie up to develop self-driving cars software - reportBusiness
-
Mathunjwa urges govt to mediate in Sibanye strikeBusiness
-
Shell hit with Dutch climate lawsuitBusiness
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
Popular Topics
Solange Knowles pulls out of Coachella
-
Ethiopians bid farewell to slain rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's family release their own documentaryLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Offset and Cardi B splash out 200k on half a streetLifestyle
-
Mick Jagger says he is on the mend after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
Bill Cosby settles defamation lawsuit brought by seven womenLifestyle
-
Wendy Williams: I'm proof of hope after addictionLifestyle
-
Powerball results: Friday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Woolworths partners with Beyoncé's make-up artist in limited edition lineLifestyle
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participantsLocal
-
Excitement builds for Masters as McIlroy eyes Career SlamSport
-
Former Proteas Women's cricketer dies in double tragedyLocal
-
Sevilla coach Caparros diagnosed with leukaemiaSport
-
Jagielka the hero as Everton dent Arsenal's hopesSport
-
Sarri wants to retain Giroud at Chelsea next seasonSport
Popular Topics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
Stormers' injury woes continue as Marais, Van Zyl head home
The Stormers have been hit by another injury blow on their dismal Australasian tour with the duo of SP Marais and Chris van Zyl heading home from the tour.
JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers have been hit by another injury blow on their dismal Australasian tour with the duo of SP Marais and Chris van Zyl heading home from the tour.
Marais sustained a hip flexor injury while Van Zyl will miss the next six weeks of action due to a back injury. They will be replaced by Dan Kriel and Chad Solomon ahead of their last match against an in-form Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.
In addition, captain Siya Kolisi will also fly back home as he will be rested for the clash at AAMI Park.
The Stormers are yet to win a game on their four-week long tour, suffering loses to the Blues, Hurricanes and the Reds, increasing their poor record on the road in the last two seasons.
Popular in Sport
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participantsone hour ago
-
5-star Sundowns humble Egyptian giants Al Ahlyone day ago
-
Pirates grab last gasp win to go joint top of the PSLone day ago
-
Neymar in hot water after F-bomb at Champions League match17 days ago
-
'Good signs' for Ronaldo ahead of Ajax, says Juve coach Allegri3 days ago
-
Quadruple still on as Jesus heads City into FA Cup finalone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.