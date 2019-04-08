Stormers' injury woes continue as Marais, Van Zyl head home

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Stormers' injury woes continue as Marais, Van Zyl head home

The Stormers have been hit by another injury blow on their dismal Australasian tour with the duo of SP Marais and Chris van Zyl heading home from the tour.

The Reds' Izack Rodda (L) and the Stormers' Chris Van Zyl (R) fight for the ball during their Super Rugby match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 5 April 2019. Picture: AFP
The Reds' Izack Rodda (L) and the Stormers' Chris Van Zyl (R) fight for the ball during their Super Rugby match at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on 5 April 2019. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers have been hit by another injury blow on their dismal Australasian tour with the duo of SP Marais and Chris van Zyl heading home from the tour.

Marais sustained a hip flexor injury while Van Zyl will miss the next six weeks of action due to a back injury. They will be replaced by Dan Kriel and Chad Solomon ahead of their last match against an in-form Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

In addition, captain Siya Kolisi will also fly back home as he will be rested for the clash at AAMI Park.

The Stormers are yet to win a game on their four-week long tour, suffering loses to the Blues, Hurricanes and the Reds, increasing their poor record on the road in the last two seasons.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA