Stormers' injury woes continue as Marais, Van Zyl head home

JOHANNESBURG - The Stormers have been hit by another injury blow on their dismal Australasian tour with the duo of SP Marais and Chris van Zyl heading home from the tour.

Marais sustained a hip flexor injury while Van Zyl will miss the next six weeks of action due to a back injury. They will be replaced by Dan Kriel and Chad Solomon ahead of their last match against an in-form Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

In addition, captain Siya Kolisi will also fly back home as he will be rested for the clash at AAMI Park.

The Stormers are yet to win a game on their four-week long tour, suffering loses to the Blues, Hurricanes and the Reds, increasing their poor record on the road in the last two seasons.