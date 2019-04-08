Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on Ramadan

Voting takes place on 8 May and the holy month of Ramadan starts around the same time.

CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) says it is grateful that the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) will accommodate Muslim voters and volunteers during the elections.

Voting takes place on 8 May and the holy month of Ramadan starts around the same time.

The IEC's Courtney Sampson said special arrangements would be made for Muslims working at voting stations to fulfil their religious obligations.

“Muslim voters must decide when they want to vote, on 8 May or they can apply for a special vote on 6 and 7 May,” he said.

MJC deputy president Maulana Abdul-Khaliq Allie said the council welcomed the outcome of its engagement with the IEC.

“We would like to celebrate the opportunity of our engagement with the IEC and we call upon all parties and all people in our country to work extensively for a free and fair election.”

Ramadan is expected to begin on Monday 6 May and end on Tuesday 4 June, although the dates may vary according to the moon sighting on Sunday 5 May.