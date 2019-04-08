Solange Knowles pulls out of Coachella

The 'Cranes In The Sky' hitmaker will no longer perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival "due to major production delays".

LONDON - Solange Knowles has pulled out of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival "due to major production delays".

A tweet on the festival's official Twitter account reads: "Due to major production delays, Solange will unfortunately no longer be performing at this year's festival. She sends her sincerest apologies, and looks forward to performing at Coachella in the future."

It is not known whether Coachella organisers will draft in another act to replace Solange's slot or extend other artists' set time to make up the gap.

The 32-year-old singer recently released her fourth studio album When I Get Home and has previously opened up about the creative process behind it.

She said: "I'm comfortable in saying 'Lets experiment, let's try new things. You as the actress, you as the performer, what feels right for you?' And to re-evaluate that. But I think ultimately the editing gives me the space to experiment. I think I just feel a lot of safety and comfortability in editing, both in producing and directing: getting as much as I can possibly get out and then reducing it to just the core things that matter ...

"It is rather difficult as a producer, to sometimes be reduced to just a songwriter or just an artist, when you spent 18 hours editing one drum sound. And I think we've come a long way from that for women, but it's still got a long way to go in the way that we're able to have that conversation about Rick Rubin, but we aren't extending that conversation to others ... That's my heart and soul. I honestly have been telling Cassie for I don't know how many years, 'When you ready to go in, please let me produce your s**t!'"