Seven protesters dead in Sudan demos dispersed since Saturday - minister
The latest deaths take the overall death toll to 38 since the protests against Bashir's government erupted in December, according to officials.
KHARTOUM - Sudan's interior minister said on Monday that seven protesters had died, including six in the state of Khartoum, when security forces dispersed anti-government demonstrations held on 6 April.
"While the demonstrations were being dispersed seven citizens died, six of them in Khartoum state and one in central Darfur," Bushara Juma told parliament, adding that about 10,000 protesters had rallied in front of the military headquarters in the capital on Saturday.
"There are 15 citizens and 42 members of security forces also wounded."
Juma said there were 23 demonstrations held on 6 April in the state of Khartoum in response to a call given by the Sudanese Professionals Association that is spearheading the protest movement against President Omar al-Bashir's rule.
He said similar rallies were also held in several other cities and towns across the country on 6 April.
The latest deaths take the overall death toll to 38 since the protests against Bashir's government erupted in December, according to officials.
Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51 including children and medics.
Thousands of protesters continued to rally in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum for the third straight day on Monday.
Popular in Africa
-
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
-
Zimbabwe to start paying white farmers compensation after April
-
SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US
-
'Now I believe I have money' - Africa's richest man withdrew $10m just to see it
-
Never again: Rwanda honours those killed in genocide 25 years ago
-
UN calls for 'urgent' Libya truce to evacuate civilians, wounded
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.