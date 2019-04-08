View all in Latest
Seven protesters dead in Sudan demos dispersed since Saturday - minister

The latest deaths take the overall death toll to 38 since the protests against Bashir's government erupted in December, according to officials.

Sudanese protesters demonstrate against their government in the capital Khartoum's district of Burri on 24 February 2019. Picture: AFP
Sudanese protesters demonstrate against their government in the capital Khartoum's district of Burri on 24 February 2019. Picture: AFP
31 minutes ago

KHARTOUM - Sudan's interior minister said on Monday that seven protesters had died, including six in the state of Khartoum, when security forces dispersed anti-government demonstrations held on 6 April.

"While the demonstrations were being dispersed seven citizens died, six of them in Khartoum state and one in central Darfur," Bushara Juma told parliament, adding that about 10,000 protesters had rallied in front of the military headquarters in the capital on Saturday.

"There are 15 citizens and 42 members of security forces also wounded."

Juma said there were 23 demonstrations held on 6 April in the state of Khartoum in response to a call given by the Sudanese Professionals Association that is spearheading the protest movement against President Omar al-Bashir's rule.

He said similar rallies were also held in several other cities and towns across the country on 6 April.

The latest deaths take the overall death toll to 38 since the protests against Bashir's government erupted in December, according to officials.

Human Rights Watch has put the death toll at 51 including children and medics.

Thousands of protesters continued to rally in front of the military headquarters in Khartoum for the third straight day on Monday.

