Sandu threatens legal action over SANDF's dismissal of soldiers in Cuba

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Union (SANDU) wants to take the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to court over the alleged unlawful dismissal of soldiers in Cuba.

It’s being reported that soldiers studying medicine in Cuba have been moved to an institution that isn’t recognised by the Health Professions Council of SA and that those who raised concerns about this have been dismissed by the defence force.

The union's spokesperson Pikkie Greef said: “Either the defence force relents on its unlawful action and re-employs them as demanded in our lawyer’s letter or face legal action which will include and interdict to re-employ them and force the SANDF to honour the contracts that they have with these students.”

Attempts to contact the SANDF were unsuccessful.

