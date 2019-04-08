SAHRC to lodge complaint against Madibeng Municipality over water supply
With Monday marking exactly one month before South Africans go to the polls, one community in the province is again having to grapple with the same issue.
MOTHUTLUNG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says that it is facing a massive challenge with a number of complaints received over a lack of water supply in the North West.
Five years ago, a violent protest over water broke out in Mothutlung leaving four people dead, one of them an innocent passer-by who got caught in the crossfire.
Osiah Rahube was on his way to work one morning in January 2014 when he inadvertently walked into a violent protest.
As police opened fire on the residents, he was struck by a bullet and later died.
That was four months before the community went to vote in the national election and in the immediate aftermath of the violence and four deaths in total, politicians in Mothutlung made some bold promises to address water shortages.
But not much has changed and while the taps are no longer running dry, there is another bigger issue.
As Rahube’s father Johannes explained, much of the community is unable to use the water because of a heavy algae contamination.
"The ANC made promises, but nothing has changed. we can’t afford to pay for bottled water."
The water crisis is expected to be a hot campaign ticket in Mothutlung as elections draw near.
Meanwhile, SAHRC is preparing to lodge a complaint against the Madibeng Municipality for failing to supply water to other areas within its jurisdiction.
The commission's acting North West manager Osmond Mngomezulu: “We are receiving a number of complaints relating to the lack of provision of water in different areas.”
At the same time, the municipality said that after cleaning reservoirs it expects the water quality in Mothotlung to improve.
It has also cited inadequate funding as a hindrance to carrying out its duties.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
