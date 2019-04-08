SA teacher absenteeism increases from 8 to 10% - 2017 survey

The number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8 to 10% since the last survey was conducted in 2011.

JOHANNESBURG - A recent school monitoring survey has revealed there's been an increase in teacher absenteeism in the country.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday released the findings of the 2017 survey.

According to the assessment, the number of teachers who are absent from school on a daily basis has increased from 8 to 10% since the last survey was conducted in 2011.

Motshekga said she was concerned about the increase and minister described the 2% hike in teacher absenteeism since 2011 as deeply troubling, adding that more needs to be done to support teachers in the country.

Motshekga said there was a need to interrogate the statistics to understand what she described as the ”leave of absence phenomenon.”

The minister has, however, congratulated the Limpopo and Free State provinces for achieving the lowest teacher absence in the survey.