SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US

South African police arrested former Mozambican finance minister Emmanuel Chang in December on a warrant of arrest issued by the US.

FILE: Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appears at the Kempton Park Magistrates court to fight extradition to the United states on 8 January 2019 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Picture: AFP
FILE: Manuel Chang, former finance minister of Mozambique, appears at the Kempton Park Magistrates court to fight extradition to the United states on 8 January 2019 in Kempton Park, South Africa. Picture: AFP
51 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Kempton Park Magistrates Court has found there is sufficient evidence to extradite Mozambique’s former finance minister Emmanuel Chang to the United States to face trial on charges linked to a $2 billion loan scandal.

South African police arrested change in December on a warrant of arrest issued by the US.

Mozambique has also applied to have the former minister extradited to the US.

Magistrate William Schutte ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution of Chang in the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

However, Schutte must now also consider an extradition application from the Mozambican authorities.

Chang had opposed the extradition application to the United States, saying he has better prospects of receiving a fair trial in his home country.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also indicated that South Africa planned to send Chang back to Mozambique.

However, the final decision is left to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, who has to authorise any detainee’s extradition.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA