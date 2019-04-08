SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US

South African police arrested former Mozambican finance minister Emmanuel Chang in December on a warrant of arrest issued by the US.

PRETORIA - The Kempton Park Magistrates Court has found there is sufficient evidence to extradite Mozambique’s former finance minister Emmanuel Chang to the United States to face trial on charges linked to a $2 billion loan scandal.

Mozambique has also applied to have the former minister extradited to the US.

Magistrate William Schutte ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a prosecution of Chang in the United States on charges of conspiracy to commit fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.

However, Schutte must now also consider an extradition application from the Mozambican authorities.

Chang had opposed the extradition application to the United States, saying he has better prospects of receiving a fair trial in his home country.

International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has also indicated that South Africa planned to send Chang back to Mozambique.

However, the final decision is left to Justice Minister Michael Masutha, who has to authorise any detainee’s extradition.

