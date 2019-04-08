Suspect in rape, murder of Elim girl (6) abandons bail application
The case against Reagan Zietsman has been postponed to 6 May for further investigation.
CAPE TOWN – An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of six-year-old Delvina Europa has abandoned his bail application.
Reagan Zietsman appeared in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
He was arrested shortly after the girl’s body was found late last month.
