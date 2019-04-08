R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPA

The Durban Magistrates Court also found the singer and her sister Nondumiso guilty of contempt of court on Monday.

CAPE TOWN -The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane and her sister have been fined R1,000 or 30 days in jail each after failing to appear in court on assault charges.

The Durban Magistrates Court also found the singer and her sister Nondumiso guilty of contempt of court.

This comes after the pair failed to show up in a Durban court on Friday to face assault charges. Simelane and Nondumiso are accused of attacking a woman in the Durban suburb of Umbilo last month.

On Friday, the NPA issued a warrant of arrest for the music star after she was a no-show in court.

Simelane and her sister were arrested on Monday and appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court, where they were ordered to pay a fine or face jail time.

Fans of the star have since taken to social media to share concerns about her well-being and future in the music industry.

So, Babes think this is a big joke. Does she even know how many 'Stars' bigger than her fell from grace? I pity Babes Wodumo, i really feel sorry 4 her. This industry is ruthless n cruel. — Uncle-Al (@AlistairSibiya2) April 8, 2019

Babes wodumo constantly let's herself down. She needs to safe herself, from herself. — Tsholo Blacklilly (@Tsholo_Blacki) April 8, 2019