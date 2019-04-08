Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy

The minister has called for greater action to be taken against those implicated in state capture.

CAPE TOWN - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says state capture has caused massive damage to the country's state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and its economy.

Gordhan was addressing a Progressive Professionals Forum in Vredenburg in the Western Cape on Monday.

He called for greater action to be taken against those implicated in state capture.

Gordhan said those who were proven to have played an active role in state capture should be punished.

The minister is the political head of the country’s key state-owned enterprises like Eskom and Transnet, which have come under the spotlight at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry.

“We await the day when those who were responsible for the huge damage that has been caused to these entities to find themselves in court firstly, and secondly, in prison. That’s what the people of South Africa expect.”

Gordhan also berated the fact that SOEs have neglected to maintain infrastructure.

“SOEs also in some instances have been neglecting, as do municipalities, to maintain the infrastructure that they have.”