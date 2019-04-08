View all in Latest
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participants

Two athletes died on Sunday in hospital shortly after taking part in the swimming leg of the tournament at Hobie Beach.

Two participants at the Ironman competition taking place in Port Elizabeth died on 7 April 2019. It is understood that the competitors died in the hospital shortly after the swimming race at Hobie Beach. Picture: @ironmansouthafrica/Facebook
Two participants at the Ironman competition taking place in Port Elizabeth died on 7 April 2019. It is understood that the competitors died in the hospital shortly after the swimming race at Hobie Beach. Picture: @ironmansouthafrica/Facebook
16 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - This weekend's South African Ironman Championship was marred by tragedy.

Two athletes died in hospital on Sunday shortly after participating in the swim leg of the championship at Hobie Beach.

The athletes have been identified as 62-year-old Leon Stanvliet from George and 57-year-old Andre Trichardt from Durban.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said an investigation is underway.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”

