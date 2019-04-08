Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participants

Two athletes died on Sunday in hospital shortly after taking part in the swimming leg of the tournament at Hobie Beach.

CAPE TOWN - This weekend's South African Ironman Championship was marred by tragedy.

Two athletes died in hospital on Sunday shortly after participating in the swim leg of the championship at Hobie Beach.

The athletes have been identified as 62-year-old Leon Stanvliet from George and 57-year-old Andre Trichardt from Durban.

The police's Priscilla Naidu said an investigation is underway.

“A postmortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.”