Police detail arrests of Kenilworth petrol station shooting suspects
The 46-year-old was gunned down on Saturday night while he was seated inside his car at a Kenilworth petrol station.
CAPE TOWN - Four suspects arrested after a man was shot dead at a filling station in Kenilworth will be appearing in court on Monday morning.
Last week a video circulated on social media, the criminals can be seen firing multiple shots at the car.
One of them then puts his arm inside the victim’s car to continue shooting.
Provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut said officials were fortunate to quickly arrest the four suspects due to assistance from the public.
“Members of the public spotted the four suspects fleeing the scene and took it upon themselves to follow these suspects and alert the police. The call went through to the K9 Unit Patrol that was in the vicinity and the getaway vehicle was spotted by the until patrol and were quick to react. After a high-speed car chase which ended in Goodwood, the four suspects were arrested.”
Traut said police had to shoot at the suspect’s tyres to get the vehicle to stop.
The suspects are facing an attempted murder case in Goodwood.
They will be appearing at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Additional reporting by Shamiela Fisher.
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
