Police arrest suspected Diepsloot serial rapist

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says they have linked him to at least 13 rape cases.

JOHANNESBURG – Police have arrested a suspected serial rapist who has allegedly been targeting churchgoers in Diepsloot.

The man was arrested at the weekend after a tip-off from several community members.

“Apparently he was going to a church in Diepsloot. There are some churches which are held in an open field and the police went there and arrested him. The suspect is linked to several rape cases in Diepsloot as well as the western area.”

The man is due to appear in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.