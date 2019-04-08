PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claims

Businessman Iqbal Survé claims media group Tiso Blackstar and news channel eNCA lobbied to force the JSE to cancel the listing of his company Sagarmatha Technologies.

JOHANNESBURG - The PIC commission of inquiry wants clarity around why Iqbal Survé's company Sagarmatha Technologies was not listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) last year.

The JSE has been summoned to appear before the inquiry following Survé's testimony last week.

He claimed media group Tiso Blackstar and news channel eNCA lobbied to force the JSE to cancel the listing.

Political and financial analyst Khaya Sithole said the JSE’s appearance before the commission means both sides of the story will now be heard.

“We still do not know exactly what the JSE thought about right before they said they’re not going to list this entity but we know from last week that according to the doctor himself [Survé] that this listing was scuppered simply because there was a reactive attempt to sabotage his investment and it involved his competitors," said Sithole.

