PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claims
Businessman Iqbal Survé claims media group Tiso Blackstar and news channel eNCA lobbied to force the JSE to cancel the listing of his company Sagarmatha Technologies.
JOHANNESBURG - The PIC commission of inquiry wants clarity around why Iqbal Survé's company Sagarmatha Technologies was not listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) last year.
The JSE has been summoned to appear before the inquiry following Survé's testimony last week.
He claimed media group Tiso Blackstar and news channel eNCA lobbied to force the JSE to cancel the listing.
Political and financial analyst Khaya Sithole said the JSE’s appearance before the commission means both sides of the story will now be heard.
“We still do not know exactly what the JSE thought about right before they said they’re not going to list this entity but we know from last week that according to the doctor himself [Survé] that this listing was scuppered simply because there was a reactive attempt to sabotage his investment and it involved his competitors," said Sithole.
WATCH: PIC inquiry resumes
Popular in Business
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy
-
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in Zim
-
Rand retreats from 5-week high
-
Minister Zulu tells road users to pay up if they want world-class highways
-
Saudi minister says oil market headed for 'balance'
-
Jesse Duarte: There are no facts to back Agrizzi’s ANC bribe claim
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.