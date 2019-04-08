Pandor unveils plans to build TVET college in Mitchells Plain
CAPE TOWN – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has unveiled plans to build a college in Mitchell’s Plain.
The R380 million TVET college will be a first for the area.
While announcing the move at the weekend, Pandor was asked if it was simply an electioneering ploy.
“This programme is a youth programme for young people which we organised following many requests for information on what they can do in order to acquire skills and opportunity. It’s nothing to do with any political party whatsoever.”
#YouthSummit The DHET says thr Summit follows a series of meetings, Pandor has had with various youth structures and organisations, regarding challenges faced by youth of Mitchell’s Plain. A latge crowd has gathered at the venue. SF pic.twitter.com/y4CN2WN27b— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2019
#YouthSummit Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor now addresses the crowd. SF pic.twitter.com/jPVkQ5PbEv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2019
#YouthSummit Pandor Announces her department will be building a TVET college in Mitchells Plain. The Campus will be under the auspices of False Bay College.SF pic.twitter.com/mpmDUSHfKE— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2019
