Pandor unveils plans to build TVET college in Mitchells Plain

CAPE TOWN – Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has unveiled plans to build a college in Mitchell’s Plain.

The R380 million TVET college will be a first for the area.

While announcing the move at the weekend, Pandor was asked if it was simply an electioneering ploy.

“This programme is a youth programme for young people which we organised following many requests for information on what they can do in order to acquire skills and opportunity. It’s nothing to do with any political party whatsoever.”

