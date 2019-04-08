Nzimande launches Easter Road Safety Campaign in KZN

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Nzimande launches Easter Road Safety Campaign in KZN

This year’s initiative focuses on alcohol abuse which remains the major factor to road crashes in the country.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande officially launched the 2019 Easter road safety campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 April 2019. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande officially launched the 2019 Easter road safety campaign in KwaZulu-Natal on 8 April 2019. Picture: @DoTransport/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has officially launched the 2019 Easter Road Safety Campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

This year’s initiative focuses on alcohol abuse which remains the major factor to road crashes in the country.

Monday’s event also saw the introduction of a new so-called evidential breathalyzer machine.

The device is able to give a driver instant results of their alcohol levels which means motorists can be arrested and charged on the spot.

“The minister officially went to the centre to look at the equipment and how the system works, and he is currently involved in a roadblock to ensure that he encourages motorists to obey the rules of the road,” said Transport Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA