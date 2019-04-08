Nzimande launches Easter Road Safety Campaign in KZN

This year’s initiative focuses on alcohol abuse which remains the major factor to road crashes in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has officially launched the 2019 Easter Road Safety Campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

Monday’s event also saw the introduction of a new so-called evidential breathalyzer machine.

The device is able to give a driver instant results of their alcohol levels which means motorists can be arrested and charged on the spot.

“The minister officially went to the centre to look at the equipment and how the system works, and he is currently involved in a roadblock to ensure that he encourages motorists to obey the rules of the road,” said Transport Department spokesperson Ishmael Mnisi.