-
Newcastle's Lejeune out for season with serious knee injury
Florian Lejeune was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of the clash at St James’ Park following a challenge with Palace winger Andros Townsend.
BENGALURU - Newcastle United defender Florian Lejeune will miss the rest of the Premier League season after suffering a “significant” injury to his left knee in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat by Crystal Palace, the club said on Monday.
Frenchman Lejeune was taken off on a stretcher in the second half of the clash at St James’ Park following a challenge with Palace winger Andros Townsend.
“Lejeune has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season and further updates on his recovery will be provided in due course,” Newcastle said on their website.
Lejeune, 27, missed the start of the campaign after sustaining a right knee injury in pre-season but has featured 13 times in all competitions since returning in January.
Newcastle are 15th in the league standings with 35 points from 33 matches.
