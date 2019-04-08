Netanyahu lauds US terror designation for Iran Revolutionary Guards

Israeli prime minister says Donald Trump responded to 'another important request of mine, which serves the interests of our countries and countries of the region.'

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday lauded the US decision to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation, saying President Donald Trump had responded to a "request of mine."

"Thank you, my dear friend, US President Donald Trump, for having decided to declare Iran's Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation," Netanyahu said in a statement a day ahead of Israeli elections in which he is seeking a fifth term.

"Thank you for responding to another important request of mine, which serves the interests of our countries and countries of the region."