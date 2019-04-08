Nelspruit man arrested with mortar bomb appears in court

The man allegedly offered to add a mortar bomb to jewellery he was selling in exchange for R150,000 in cash from an undercover officer.

JOHANNESBURG – A man arrested for possession of a 31-inch British mortar bomb is appearing in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga arrested the man on Friday in Nelspruit.

It is understood the suspect was selling suspected stolen jewellery when an undercover officer approached him.

The man allegedly offered to add the mortar bomb to the jewellery in exchange for R150,000 in cash, said Hawks spokesperson Dineo Sekgotodi.

“Both the jewellery and the bomb were confiscated for further investigation following the arrest of the suspect,” she said.