MyCiTi bus services suspended on some routes due to protest

Demonstrators are preventing buses from leaving a depot in Blackheath.

CAPE TOWN - MyCiTi bus services have had to be suspended on some routes due to a protest.

Demonstrators are preventing buses from leaving a depot in Blackheath.

Buses on N2 express routes are affected.

The City of Cape Town Felicity Purchase said the buses cannot get out of the depot.

“Law enforcement and SAPS are on the scene and they are trying to clear the area so that we can get the buses to the terminal. So, it is unfortunate that this has affected the buses at the moment, but we have stabilised it as soon as possible and we will try and make alternative arrangement for our passengers.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)