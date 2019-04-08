Msimanga: Blame the ANC for poor service delivery in Alexandra
DA premier candidate Solly Msimanga said that the City of Joburg can't properly deliver much-needed services because of the ANC's corruption during their tenure.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate Solly Msimanga says that the service delivery challenges facing Alexandra must be blamed on the African National Congress (ANC).
Msimanga said that Mayor Herman Mashaba is still mopping up after the ANC's maladministration and corruption in the City of Johannesburg.
This is in response to the service delivery protests that gripped the township last week.
It's been over two years since Herman Mashaba was named the city’s mayor.
Msimanga said that the city can't properly deliver much-needed services because of the ANC's corruption during their tenure.
“We won’t stop blaming the other issues that you mention until the legacy is changed. Alex will need billions. The problems have been left to grow and grow.”
On Sunday, Msimanga laid a criminal complaint against the ANC for allegedly inciting the unrest last week.
The ANC's Dakota Legoete said this is the latest stunt by the DA to avoid taking accountability.
“The DA is the one in charge of the City of Johannesburg Metro.”
Alexandra residents have vowed to shut down Sandton on Monday if Mayor Mashaba fails to meet them.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
