Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political parties
Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the leader of the African Content Movement, says that it is unfair that smaller parties are not given equal coverage in the media.
JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the African Content Movement says that it is unfair that smaller parties are not given equal coverage in the media.
Hlaudi Motsoeneng filed an unsuccessful court application at the weekend trying to force the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast its manifesto launch in Durban.
The public broadcaster opposed the application, saying that it had no obligation to give live coverage to any party.
However, Motsoeneng who was once the SABC’s boss disagreed: "They are saying we are a small party but in our view, we are not a small party. We are contesting elections, we are paying the same amount that the ANC is paying, we must be covered equally like all other political parties."
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Politics
-
McBride expected to implicate govt officials, politicians in state capture
-
Rain no deterrent as Alex residents gear up for march to Sandton
-
Maimane criticises Dirco for downgrading diplomatic relations with Israel
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unity
-
Msimanga: Blame the ANC for poor service delivery in Alexandra
-
ANC labels Msimanga's criminal complaint over Alex protests ‘desperate antics’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.