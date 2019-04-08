Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political parties

Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the leader of the African Content Movement, says that it is unfair that smaller parties are not given equal coverage in the media.

JOHANNESBURG - The leader of the African Content Movement says that it is unfair that smaller parties are not given equal coverage in the media.

Hlaudi Motsoeneng filed an unsuccessful court application at the weekend trying to force the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) to broadcast its manifesto launch in Durban.

The public broadcaster opposed the application, saying that it had no obligation to give live coverage to any party.

However, Motsoeneng who was once the SABC’s boss disagreed: "They are saying we are a small party but in our view, we are not a small party. We are contesting elections, we are paying the same amount that the ANC is paying, we must be covered equally like all other political parties."

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)