Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return leg

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane was quick to point out how difficult the return leg of their CAF Champions League quarterfinal against Egyptian giants Al Ahly will be in Cairo this weekend, despite taking a 5-0 advantage to the Egyptian capital.

Sundowns made history on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville when they became the first side to put five goals past the African Club of the Century, a result that has seen them put one foot in the CAF Champions League semifinals.

Though the Brazilians were in scintillating form in Atteridgeville, Mosimane said that he is under no illusion that their return leg will be easy in Cairo and that he has seen major comebacks before.

“If anyone one of us would have expected this result, we would not have been telling the truth, but it isn’t over yet. We still have to go to Cairo next week and we all know how difficult it is to play there. I’m not a fool and I won’t let the players believe that it is over just yet because we have seen major comebacks in football.”

Mosimane was evidently thrilled with the result, which saw him run down the line to celebrate the fifth goal scored by Phakamani Mahlambi against his former side, but insisted that they need to remain humble.

“As much as the result is huge and with a big margin, it is important at this point in time for me as the coach to remain humble and have respect for the opponents.”

The second leg will be played on Saturday, 13 April at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Cairo.