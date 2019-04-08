More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspects

The four accused, the youngest of whom is 18-years-old, face charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

CAPE TOWN - Four men have appeared in court in connection with an apparent assassination at a Kenilworth petrol station.

Graphic video footage shows gunmen open fire on a man seated in his BMW at the filling station on Saturday.

More charges, including hijacking, are likely to be added and the case has been postponed to next week.

Earlier on Monday provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspects were quickly arrested with the help of the public.

“Members of the public spotted the four suspects fleeing the scene and took it upon themselves to follow these suspects and alert the police.

“The call went through to the K9 unit patrol that was in the vicinity and the getaway vehicle was spotted by the until patrol and were quick to react. After a high-speed car chase which ended in Goodwood, the four suspects were arrested,” Traut said.