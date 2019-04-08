More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspects

-
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forwardLocal
-
May to meet Merkel, Macron ahead of crucial Brexit summitWorld
-
More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspectsLocal
-
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly Hout Bay shootingLocal
-
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claimsBusiness
-
Taxi drivers 5 times over legal alcohol limit arrested in CTLocal
-
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forwardLocal
-
More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspectsLocal
-
Suspect in custody in connection with deadly Hout Bay shootingLocal
-
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claimsBusiness
-
Taxi drivers 5 times over legal alcohol limit arrested in CTLocal
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unityPolitics
-
OPEN LETTER: ANC members criticise Motlanthe over election remarksPolitics
-
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLFPolitics
-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Land Party lodges complain against EFF after Hout Bay clashPolitics
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'Politics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
EFF: Alex service delivery protest an opportunistic move by ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
-
Saudi minister says oil market headed for 'balance'World
-
Rand retreats from 5-week highBusiness
-
Nissan shareholders meet to sack GhosnWorld
-
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in ZimBusiness
-
Hyundai Motor, Tencent tie up to develop self-driving cars software - reportBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
How major characters died in Game of ThronesLifestyle
-
Has the media turned on UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan?Lifestyle
-
Solange Knowles pulls out of CoachellaLifestyle
-
Ethiopians bid farewell to slain rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's family release their own documentaryLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
Offset and Cardi B splash out 200k on half a streetLifestyle
-
Mick Jagger says he is on the mend after heart surgeryLifestyle
-
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach NovesSport
-
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squadSport
-
Mane steps out from Salah's shadow to lead Liverpool's double chargeSport
-
CSA to scrap franchises for provincial systemSport
-
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return legSport
-
City can handle atmosphere at Tottenham's new home - De BruyneSport
Popular Topics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
Carletonville crèche assault videos taken to threaten school, says lawyerLocal
-
Cholera hits Mozambique two weeks after Cyclone IdaiAfrica
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
More charges likely to be added for Kenilworth shooting suspects
The four accused, the youngest of whom is 18-years-old, face charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
CAPE TOWN - Four men have appeared in court in connection with an apparent assassination at a Kenilworth petrol station.
Graphic video footage shows gunmen open fire on a man seated in his BMW at the filling station on Saturday.
The four accused, the youngest of whom is 18-years-old, face charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
More charges, including hijacking, are likely to be added and the case has been postponed to next week.
Earlier on Monday provincial police spokesperson Andre Traut said the suspects were quickly arrested with the help of the public.
“Members of the public spotted the four suspects fleeing the scene and took it upon themselves to follow these suspects and alert the police.
“The call went through to the K9 unit patrol that was in the vicinity and the getaway vehicle was spotted by the until patrol and were quick to react. After a high-speed car chase which ended in Goodwood, the four suspects were arrested,” Traut said.
Popular in Local
-
Alex residents snub municipal manager, demand to be addressed by Mashaba2 hours ago
-
Alexandra residents march to Sandton5 hours ago
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo6 days ago
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'3 hours ago
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park4 hours ago
-
SA court finds enough evidence to extradite Emmanuel Chang to US2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.