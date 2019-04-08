McBride expected to implicate govt officials, politicians in state capture
Former Ipid head Robert McBride was meant to testify in February, but this was delayed to allow implicated parties an opportunity to respond to his submissions.
PRETORIA - Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride is scheduled to testify at the Zondo Commission on Monday.
He was meant to testify in February, but this was delayed to allow implicated parties an opportunity to respond to his submissions.
McBride is expected to implicate more than 30 government officials and politicians in state capture in what is likely to be explosive testimony.
The former head of Ipid has publicly criticised the police ministry, the Hawks and the South African Police Service for being abused to further political ends.
McBride also found himself the subject of a prosecution for the so-called Zimbabwe rendition case but those charges were subsequently withdrawn.
He has also been identified as a target of state capture forces with others like Anwa Dramat, Johan Booysens, Ivan Pillay and Pravin Gordhan.
Evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius told the Zondo Commission in February that McBride's evidence will require further investigation.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
