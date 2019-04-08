Man accused of raping, murdering Elim girl (6) expected back in court

The girl's body was found among bushes behind a school in the area late last month’s days after her aunt reported her missing.

CAPE TOWN - An Elim man accused of the rape and murder of 6-year-old Delvina Europa is expected back in the dock on Monday.

Reagan Zietsman, who is known to the deceased’s family, is expected to apply for bail in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

It’s believed the grade 1 learner was last seen alive while walking into a bushy area with the suspect about two days before her body was found.

Cape Agulhas Mayor Paul Swart addressed the congregation that gathered this past weekend to bid farewell to little Europa.

Swart spoke about how drug use played a massive role in criminal activity and violence in the community.

Delvina is the fifth minor to have been murdered in the region since 2013.