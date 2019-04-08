View all in Latest
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unity

African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza that the wrongs in the party must be fixed by this generation of leaders because this might be the last chance.

Deputy President David Mabuza on the campaign trail in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, on 7 April 2019 ahead of general elections set for 8 May. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
Deputy President David Mabuza on the campaign trail in KwaNdebele, Mpumalanga, on 7 April 2019 ahead of general elections set for 8 May. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) deputy president David Mabuza says that party leaders must stop fighting for positions and make sacrifices for the sake of unity.

Eyewitness News spoke to Mabuza on the sidelines of his three-day elections campaign in his home province of Mpumalanga where he repeatedly had to address concerns by ANC supporters about infighting.

Mabuza said that the ANC "should run away from avoiding" the problem and people should be willing to sacrifice positions and make compromises for the sake of the party.

He said that the wrongs in the party must be fixed by this generation of leaders because this might be the last chance.

“We must move away from a denial state into accepting the problem that these divisions are now at the point where they’re threatening the life of the ANC.

“So, we must be honest and focus on it. If we must do any contribution, any sacrifice for the unity of the ANC, this is the time.”

