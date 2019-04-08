Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in Mpumalanga
ANC deputy president David Mabuza said that despite their unhappiness, he expected ANC voters to turn up at the polls in their numbers.
KWAMHLANGA - Deputy President David Mabuza had to put out political fires in Mpumalanga this weekend where African National Congress (ANC) supporters complained to him about infighting for positions.
Mabuza said that despite their unhappiness, he expected ANC voters to turn up at the polls in their numbers.
When Mabuza went to his home province for a three-day long elections campaign, he possibly expected to hear complaints about a lack of proper water, a need for jobs, and old people having their pension money stolen.
But he also heard complaints from ANC members about how unhappy they are about the party’s local leadership tussles.
Jostling started when Mabuza left his position as premier to become deputy president last year.
Still, Mabuza expects the ANC’s share of the vote to go up to 81% or 82% after it dipped to 78% in the 2014 elections.
“It will go back to 81% or 82%. DA might reverse, EFF might go down, Bushbuckridge Residents Association might not come back, so as the ANC we have got enough opportunity to grab this space.”
Mabuza also held lengthy closed-door meetings with traditional leaders in the province and gave them cattle.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
