Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squad

Malcolm Marx will continue to captain the side in the place of Warren Whiteley who is on the standby list.

JOHANNESBURG - The Lions have named their 26-man squad for their three-match tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Malcolm Marx will continue to captain the side in the place of Warren Whiteley who is on the standby list. The Johannesburg side will be without front rower Dylan Smith who has a fractured cheekbone while young loose forwards Vincent Tshituka and Ruan Vermaak will also miss the trip due to hand and ankle injuries respectively.

The Lions will look to overturn their disappointing 42-5 loss to the Sharks at home last Friday. Their first match on tour will be against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday before travelling to Hamilton to face the Chiefs and end off their tour against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Forwards:

Carlu Sadie

Cyle Brink

Frans van Wyk

Hacjivah Dayimani

Johannes Jonker

Kwagga Smith

Malcolm Marx

Marnus Schoeman

Marvin Orie

Nathan McBeth

Rhyno Herbst

Robbie Coetzee

Stephan Lewies

Sti Sithole

Wilhelm van der Sluys

Backs:

Andries Coetzee

Aphiwe Diyanti

Courtnall Skosan

Elton Jantjies

Franco Naude

Gianni Lombard

Lionel Mapoe

Nic Groom

Ross Cronje

Ruan Combrinck

Sylvian Mahuza

Players on standby in South Africa:

Harold Vorster

James Venter

Jan Henning Champher

Tyrone Green

Wandisele Simelane

Warren Whitely