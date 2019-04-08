-
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squad
Malcolm Marx will continue to captain the side in the place of Warren Whiteley who is on the standby list.
JOHANNESBURG - The Lions have named their 26-man squad for their three-match tour of Australia and New Zealand.
Malcolm Marx will continue to captain the side in the place of Warren Whiteley who is on the standby list. The Johannesburg side will be without front rower Dylan Smith who has a fractured cheekbone while young loose forwards Vincent Tshituka and Ruan Vermaak will also miss the trip due to hand and ankle injuries respectively.
The Lions will look to overturn their disappointing 42-5 loss to the Sharks at home last Friday. Their first match on tour will be against the Brumbies in Canberra on Saturday before travelling to Hamilton to face the Chiefs and end off their tour against the Crusaders in Christchurch.
Forwards:
Carlu Sadie
Cyle Brink
Frans van Wyk
Hacjivah Dayimani
Johannes Jonker
Kwagga Smith
Malcolm Marx
Marnus Schoeman
Marvin Orie
Nathan McBeth
Rhyno Herbst
Robbie Coetzee
Stephan Lewies
Sti Sithole
Wilhelm van der Sluys
Backs:
Andries Coetzee
Aphiwe Diyanti
Courtnall Skosan
Elton Jantjies
Franco Naude
Gianni Lombard
Lionel Mapoe
Nic Groom
Ross Cronje
Ruan Combrinck
Sylvian Mahuza
Players on standby in South Africa:
Harold Vorster
James Venter
Jan Henning Champher
Tyrone Green
Wandisele Simelane
Warren Whitely
