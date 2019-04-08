Latest gang shooting in Hanover Park claims life of boy (2)
There have been several similar incidents in recent weeks, with some children who've been caught in gun battles having survived, while others have not been as lucky.
CAPE TOWN - Ongoing gang violence continues to affect the children the most in Cape Town.
The latest victim was a 2-year-old boy who was shot dead in gang crossfire in Hanover Park over the weekend.
Police said that the little boy was with his mother when rival gangsters opened fire.
There have been several similar incidents in recent weeks, with some children who've been caught in gun battles having survived, while others have not been as lucky.
Last month, five suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting in which a 3-year-old boy was killed in Pooke se Bos informal settlement in Athlone.
It is alleged that the child died after a dispute around a cellphone turned violent.
A 5-year-old girl was shot in the mouth when gangsters started shooting in Manenberg more than two weeks ago.
Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have also seen children being affected by ongoing gang violence.
A 3-year-old boy was rushed to hospital last Tuesday after he was wounded when rival gangs opened fire in Helenvale.
Several days earlier, a 12-year-old was killed during gang wars in Bethelsdorp.
Popular in Local
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile Mgxitama
-
Residents to take Alex shutdown protest to Sandton on Monday
-
Editorial victory for the SABC as court says no to Motsoeneng
-
Snubbed EFF committee member gives reasons for speaking out
-
Thunderstorms, heavy rains expected to pummel SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.