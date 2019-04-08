Latest gang shooting in Hanover Park claims life of boy (2)

There have been several similar incidents in recent weeks, with some children who've been caught in gun battles having survived, while others have not been as lucky.

CAPE TOWN - Ongoing gang violence continues to affect the children the most in Cape Town.

The latest victim was a 2-year-old boy who was shot dead in gang crossfire in Hanover Park over the weekend.

Police said that the little boy was with his mother when rival gangsters opened fire.

There have been several similar incidents in recent weeks, with some children who've been caught in gun battles having survived, while others have not been as lucky.

Last month, five suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting in which a 3-year-old boy was killed in Pooke se Bos informal settlement in Athlone.

It is alleged that the child died after a dispute around a cellphone turned violent.

A 5-year-old girl was shot in the mouth when gangsters started shooting in Manenberg more than two weeks ago.

Port Elizabeth’s northern areas have also seen children being affected by ongoing gang violence.

A 3-year-old boy was rushed to hospital last Tuesday after he was wounded when rival gangs opened fire in Helenvale.

Several days earlier, a 12-year-old was killed during gang wars in Bethelsdorp.