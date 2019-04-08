Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forward

The demonstrators walked from their homes in Alexandra to the regional municipal offices in Sandton on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Protesters from the Alexandra total shutdown movement have decided to head back to the township after Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba again failed to accept their memorandum.

They gathered at the Alexandra soccer stadium on Monday just before 4 pm, where they were expected to plan their next move.

After being disappointed by Mashaba's latest no-show, residents have opted to re-strategise by heading back to the township.

The demonstrators walked from their homes in Alexandra from the regional municipal offices in Sandton earlier on Monday.

They've called on government to clamp down on rampant crime in their community and want improved service delivery.

Residents marched to Sandton and brought Grayston Drive to a standstill. As a result, motorists were forced to make way for the crowd.

Ward councillor Adolf Marema said the mayor had disappointed his people down once again.

“We’ve realised that this issue of Mashaba not coming to Alex, he is simply disowning Alex. I don’t know whether Alexandra falls under the City of Johannesburg anymore. They’ve isolated us as ANC. I don’t understand if they’ve checked the membership forms of the people to prove that fact.”

'ANC TO BLAME'

Democratic Alliance (DA) premier candidate Solly Msimanga has blamed the African National Congress (ANC) for conditions in Alexandra.

Msimanga said Mashaba was left to cleanup the city after alleged maladministration and corruption in Johannesburg by the ANC.

“We won’t stop blaming the other issues that you mention until the legacy is changed. Alex will need billions. The problems have been left to grow and grow.”

On Sunday, Msimanga laid a criminal complaint against the ANC for allegedly inciting the unrest last week.

The ANC's Dakota Legoete has since responded and described it as the latest stunt by the DA to avoid taking accountability.

“The DA is the one in charge of the City of Johannesburg Metro.”

Additional reporting by Bonga Dlulane.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)