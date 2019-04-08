Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'
Pieter-Louis Myburgh says the ANC's about-turn in telling Ace Magashule to face corruption claims is interesting as his book showed that it was the party that sponsored his career.
JOHANNESBURG - Journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh has released a new book titled Gangster State - Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.
The book detailed how the African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule allegedly used undemocratic means to cling to power in the Free State.
Myburgh sat down with 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser to dissect the pages of his latest book.
In the first part of the book, Myburgh accuses Magashule of exaggerating his struggle credentials.
"It was a very important issue to unpack because if you look at the history of the ANC and how it - as an organisation - bestows a certain amount of political capital upon those who can prove to have played very prominent roles in the struggle environment or at least join their proverbial hall of fame by becoming treason trialists.
"So when people make claims, someone like Magashule says for instance, that he was a treason trialist and when such claims are repeated on the ANC's website, that feeds into an aura and reputation that favours the person and furthers his political career. It is very concerning when one discovers that some of those claims are untrue."
Myburgh noted that the ANC's about-turn in telling Magashule to face corruption allegations was interesting as his book demonstrates that it was the governing party that sponsored his career.
"This is a story about the ANC and it is a story about Magashule. One could say this a story of the ANC told through an examination of an individual like Magashule."
Listen to the audio below for more.
