French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach Noves

-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Elim residents say living in fear after rape and murder of girl (6)Local
-
Netanyahu lauds US terror designation for Iran Revolutionary GuardsWorld
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
Nelspruit man arrested with mortar bomb appears in courtLocal
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPALifestyle
-
Elim residents say living in fear after rape and murder of girl (6)Local
-
Special votes for Muslims welcomed as election falls on RamadanLocal
-
Nelspruit man arrested with mortar bomb appears in courtLocal
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
SA teacher absenteeism increases from 8 to 10% - 2017 surveyLocal
Popular Topics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in MpumalangaPolitics
-
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political partiesPolitics
-
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unityPolitics
-
OPEN LETTER: ANC members criticise Motlanthe over election remarksPolitics
-
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLFPolitics
-
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaintPolitics
-
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against himPolitics
-
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forwardLocal
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'Politics
-
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ballOpinion
-
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANCPolitics
-
EFF: Alex service delivery protest an opportunistic move by ANCPolitics
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting momentOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANCOpinion
-
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?Opinion
-
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won’t end the blackoutsOpinion
-
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneursOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for BrexitOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economyBusiness
-
Saudi minister says oil market headed for 'balance'World
-
Rand retreats from 5-week highBusiness
-
Nissan shareholders meet to sack GhosnWorld
-
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in ZimBusiness
-
Hyundai Motor, Tencent tie up to develop self-driving cars software - reportBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James BondLifestyle
-
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in JapanLifestyle
-
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stressLifestyle
-
How major characters died in Game of ThronesLifestyle
-
Has the media turned on UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan?Lifestyle
-
Solange Knowles pulls out of CoachellaLifestyle
-
Ethiopians bid farewell to slain rapper Nipsey HussleLifestyle
-
Michael Jackson's family release their own documentaryLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Saturday 6 April 2019Lifestyle
-
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach NovesSport
-
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squadSport
-
Mane steps out from Salah's shadow to lead Liverpool's double chargeSport
-
CSA to scrap franchises for provincial systemSport
-
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return legSport
-
City can handle atmosphere at Tottenham's new home - De BruyneSport
Popular Topics
-
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'Politics
-
BLF manifesto launch: ‘Kim Jong-un sent me a suit’ - Andile MgxitamaPolitics
-
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protesterLocal
-
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokespersonLocal
-
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to doPolitics
-
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted againstPolitics
-
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa’s toughest leadership momentPolitics
-
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape TownLifestyle
-
Death of two protesters brings Caledon to a standstillLocal
-
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!Politics
-
CARTOON: In a SpinPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's SkorokoroBusiness
-
CARTOON: Eskom SucksBusiness
-
CARTOON: On Track For a Better LifePolitics
-
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In ElectionsPolitics
-
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallengePolitics
-
CARTOON: Dark Days IndeedBusiness
-
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic MasculinityLocal
- Mon
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 20°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 21°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 20°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 19°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 20°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 21°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 15°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 30°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 30°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Mon
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach Noves
Guy Noves, who had sought 2.9 million in damages, became the first France coach ever to be sacked, in December 2017, after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches.
TOULOUSE - The French rugby federation was ordered by an industrial tribunal Monday to pay €1 million in compensation to sacked national coach Guy Noves.
Noves, who had sought 2.9 million in damages, became the first France coach ever to be sacked, in December 2017, after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches alongside 14 defeats and a humiliating home draw with 2019 World Cup hosts Japan.
Under Noves, France lost six consecutive games between June and November 2017, a string of results that federation chief Bernard Laporte deemed unacceptable.
Popular in Sport
-
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return leg6 hours ago
-
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting moment8 hours ago
-
Police investigating cause of deaths of 2 Ironman participants9 hours ago
-
Mane steps out from Salah's shadow to lead Liverpool's double charge6 hours ago
-
CSA to scrap franchises for provincial system6 hours ago
-
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squad5 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.