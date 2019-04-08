View all in Latest
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach Noves

Guy Noves, who had sought 2.9 million in damages, became the first France coach ever to be sacked, in December 2017, after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches.

In this file photo taken on 14 February 2019, former French rugby union national team coach, Guy Noves, waits for the start of a hearing at the Conseil de Prud'hommes (conciliation tribunal) in Toulouse. Picture: AFP
In this file photo taken on 14 February 2019, former French rugby union national team coach, Guy Noves, waits for the start of a hearing at the Conseil de Prud'hommes (conciliation tribunal) in Toulouse. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

TOULOUSE - The French rugby federation was ordered by an industrial tribunal Monday to pay €1 million in compensation to sacked national coach Guy Noves.

Noves, who had sought 2.9 million in damages, became the first France coach ever to be sacked, in December 2017, after a meagre seven wins from 22 matches alongside 14 defeats and a humiliating home draw with 2019 World Cup hosts Japan.

Under Noves, France lost six consecutive games between June and November 2017, a string of results that federation chief Bernard Laporte deemed unacceptable.

