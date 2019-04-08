Elim residents say living in fear after rape and murder of girl (6)

Zietsman is accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Delvina Europa whose body was found among bushes behind a school days after her aunt reported her missing last month.

CAPE TOWN - At a scheduled bail hearing for an alleged child rapist and killer, Elim residents called for bail to be denied.

Reagan Zietsman, however, decided to abandon his application for bail in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Zietsman is accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Delvina Europa whose body was found among bushes behind a school days after her aunt reported her missing last month.

Before the accused abandoned bail, residents handed the court two petitions requesting bail be denied.

In the petitions, residents explained how they were living in fear following Europa’s rape and murder.

They said the elderly feel vulnerable and children had been robbed of their freedom as they were too scared to even play outside.

Zietsman, who is known to Europa's family, was taken into custody shortly after the girl’s body was found.

Delvina was laid to rest over the weekend and was the fifth child murdered in the Overberg region since 2013.