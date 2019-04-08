Elim residents say living in fear after rape and murder of girl (6)
Zietsman is accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Delvina Europa whose body was found among bushes behind a school days after her aunt reported her missing last month.
CAPE TOWN - At a scheduled bail hearing for an alleged child rapist and killer, Elim residents called for bail to be denied.
Reagan Zietsman, however, decided to abandon his application for bail in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Monday morning.
Zietsman is accused of raping and murdering six-year-old Delvina Europa whose body was found among bushes behind a school days after her aunt reported her missing last month.
Before the accused abandoned bail, residents handed the court two petitions requesting bail be denied.
In the petitions, residents explained how they were living in fear following Europa’s rape and murder.
They said the elderly feel vulnerable and children had been robbed of their freedom as they were too scared to even play outside.
Zietsman, who is known to Europa's family, was taken into custody shortly after the girl’s body was found.
Delvina was laid to rest over the weekend and was the fifth child murdered in the Overberg region since 2013.
Popular in Local
-
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forward
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park
-
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'
-
Alexandra residents march to Sandton
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.