EFF: Alex service delivery protest an opportunistic move by ANC
Both the EFF and Democratic Alliance (DA) believe the demonstration which brought Alex to a standstill for a day last week is an attempt by the ANC to redeem itself ahead of elections.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Alexandra says the service delivery protests in the township are an opportunistic move by the African National Congress (ANC).
Residents are demanding that the government improve the quality of their lives through better services in the township.
But the EFF’s Malcolm Mabitsi said the ANC instigated the action said: "And we know that the problems of Alexandra did not just start yesterday, they have existed for some time. The ANC itself has been in charge of the Johannesburg Metro for more than 20 years but they want to come today and exonerate themselves from whatever crisis we are facing in the township.”
The ANC has denied it is behind the protest and has also accused the DA-led City of Joburg for turning a blind eye to the concerns of residents.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
