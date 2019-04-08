Eerste River community raises safety concerns after toddler's death

A memorial service was held in the community on Sunday days after Orderick Lucas' body was found.

A memorial service was held in the community on Sunday, days after Orderick Lucas' body was found.

Both young and old attended the memorial service held in honour of the toddler.

The service was placed metres away from where his body was found last Tuesday.

#OrderickLucas Eerste River residents say they came together today to celebrate the little boy, who lost his life in a tragic manner. SF pic.twitter.com/xNlxh330QK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2019

A memorial service will take place this afternoon in Eerste River for 22 month old Orderick Lucas whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home earlier this week. The boy disappeared late last month. SF pic.twitter.com/vGT7v9GuIe — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 7, 2019

Eyewitness News spoke to parents who attended the service who said that they were distraught.

One parent said: “I am shocked because first of all, we know the mother and the boy and seeing that we’re raising children, it’s very hard knowing that your children are growing up in a community where these things happen. It makes you feel unsafe.”

A friend of the toddler’s mother is expected to make a second court appearance on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)