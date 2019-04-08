View all in Latest
Eerste River community raises safety concerns after toddler's death

A memorial service was held in the community on Sunday days after Orderick Lucas' body was found.

A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
A memorial service takes place on 7 April 2019 in Eerste River for 22-month-old Orderick Lucas, whose body was found in a drain metres from his family home. The boy disappeared in March. Picture: Shamiela Fisher/EWN
31 minutes ago

EERSTE RIVER - The death of a 22-month-old baby boy in Eerste River has raised safety concerns.

A memorial service was held in the community on Sunday, days after Orderick Lucas' body was found.

Both young and old attended the memorial service held in honour of the toddler.

The service was placed metres away from where his body was found last Tuesday.

Eyewitness News spoke to parents who attended the service who said that they were distraught.

One parent said: “I am shocked because first of all, we know the mother and the boy and seeing that we’re raising children, it’s very hard knowing that your children are growing up in a community where these things happen. It makes you feel unsafe.”

A friend of the toddler’s mother is expected to make a second court appearance on Tuesday on charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

