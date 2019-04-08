Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing

At least 324,000 South Africans were awaiting their cards at the start of the year.

CAPE TOWN - The Transport Department says the driving licence card backlog has been resolved.

The delay was initially caused by system upgrades and a labour dispute.

The department's Ishmael Mnisi, however, said they're now dealing with missing information for those who applied for new cards.

These members of the public have been advised to return to their testing centres to redo eye tests, fingerprints or photos.

“Those who made applications between January and February who have not received any information so far are encouraged to visit their centres to find out if their information was also lost.”

