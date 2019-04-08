Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing

At least 324,000 South Africans were awaiting their cards at the start of the year.

A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.
A general view of a South African driver's licence. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Transport Department says the driving licence card backlog has been resolved.

At least 324,000 South Africans were awaiting their cards at the start of the year.

The delay was initially caused by system upgrades and a labour dispute.

The department's Ishmael Mnisi, however, said they're now dealing with missing information for those who applied for new cards.

These members of the public have been advised to return to their testing centres to redo eye tests, fingerprints or photos.

“Those who made applications between January and February who have not received any information so far are encouraged to visit their centres to find out if their information was also lost.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA