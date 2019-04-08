-
Putin and Erdogan discuss S-400 missile deal
Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing
Alex residents vow to continue with protest until Ramaphosa, Makhura come
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager
#RandReport: Rand weakens slightly, resources lift stocks
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
Alex residents vow to continue with protest until Ramaphosa, Makhura come
'Who are you?' - Alex residents refuse to be addressed by city manager
#RandReport: Rand weakens slightly, resources lift stocks
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPA
Elim residents say living in fear after rape and murder of girl (6)
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ball
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANC
Mabuza expects huge ANC turnout at polls in Mpumalanga
Motsoeneng: ACM must be covered equally like all other political parties
Mabuza urges ANC leaders to stop fighting for positions, calls for unity
OPEN LETTER: ANC members criticise Motlanthe over election remarks
Andile Mngxitama calls on Indian community to join BLF
Maimane to meet with Public Protector over Ramaphosa-Bosasa complaint
ANC election lists: Mahumapelo wants IEC to reveal objections against him
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'
Mashaba has disowned Alex, says councillor as protesters plot way forward
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy
Gangster State author: 'This is a story about the ANC & Magashule'
SAM MKOKELI: Alexandra is our politicians' ping-pong ball
Free State residents pin hopes on Ramaphosa bringing change to ANC
Why Sundowns' Champions League triumph is a great SA sporting moment
JUDITH FEBRUARY: How uneasily the crown rests for the ANC
PHILASANDE SIXABA: What to do with Aiden Markram?
EXPLAINER: Why restructuring Eskom won't end the blackouts
OPINION: What Agrizzi's state capture testimony means for entrepreneurs
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Waiting for Brexit
PIC inquiry to hear both sides when JSE testifies on Survé listing claims
Gordhan: State capture has caused massive damage to SOEs, economy
Saudi minister says oil market headed for 'balance'
Rand retreats from 5-week high
Nissan shareholders meet to sack Ghosn
28 Nedbank employees arrested for defrauding bank of millions in Zim
R1,000 fine or jail time for Babes Wodumo, sister - NPA
Chris Hemsworth would love to play James Bond
Virgin territory: study shows sexual inexperience rising in Japan
Striking a balance: Workplace yoga can indeed lower employee stress
How major characters died in Game of Thrones
Has the media turned on UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan?
Solange Knowles pulls out of Coachella
Ethiopians bid farewell to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle
Michael Jackson's family release their own documentary
Arsenal lacked fight in Everton defeat, admits Sokratis
French rugby federation ordered to pay €1m to sacked coach Noves
Lions name 26-man Australasia touring squad
Mane steps out from Salah's shadow to lead Liverpool's double charge
CSA to scrap franchises for provincial system
Sundowns' Mosimane not a 'fool' about Al Ahly return leg
Did Gaddafi leave his millions with Zuma?
Gordhan: 'It's still the ANC that has the best prospects to offer'
BLF manifesto launch: 'Kim Jong-un sent me a suit' - Andile Mgxitama
I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protester
'I did my best to serve my nation': Khulu Phasiwe resigns as Eskom spokesperson
Ending corruption, fixing Eskom and other things Cyril Ramaphosa promised to do
Ramaphosa on state capture: Where wrong has been done, it must be acted against
'I broke ranks with my president': Ramaphosa's toughest leadership moment
'The green wave has hit': Cannabis Expo comes to Cape Town
CARTOON: Eish, Magashule!
CARTOON: In a Spin
CARTOON: Cyril's Skorokoro
CARTOON: Eskom Sucks
CARTOON: On Track For a Better Life
CARTOON: In Touch, In Tune, In Elections
CARTOON: Political #WoolworthsWaterChallenge
CARTOON: Dark Days Indeed
CARTOON: Reflecting on Toxic Masculinity
Dept says driving licence backlog 'resolved,' but information missing
At least 324,000 South Africans were awaiting their cards at the start of the year.
CAPE TOWN - The Transport Department says the driving licence card backlog has been resolved.
At least 324,000 South Africans were awaiting their cards at the start of the year.
The delay was initially caused by system upgrades and a labour dispute.
The department's Ishmael Mnisi, however, said they're now dealing with missing information for those who applied for new cards.
These members of the public have been advised to return to their testing centres to redo eye tests, fingerprints or photos.
“Those who made applications between January and February who have not received any information so far are encouraged to visit their centres to find out if their information was also lost.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
