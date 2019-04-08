View all in Latest
CT police not ruling out possibility Kenilworth shooting gang-related

Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a man at a petrol station in Kenilworth on Saturday.

Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police tape. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN – Police are not ruling out the possibility that a shooting in Kenilworth could be linked to gangsterism.

Gunmen shot dead a man seated in his BMW at a filling station on Saturday night.

The police's Andre Traut said that four suspects have been arrested.

“Two unsilenced 9mm pistols, believed to be the murder weapons, were confiscated. The investigation revealed that the car was hijacked.

“The possibility that the crime in gang-related can’t be ruled out and the circumstances are under police investigation.”

