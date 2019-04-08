CT police not ruling out possibility Kenilworth shooting gang-related

Police arrest suspected Diepsloot serial rapist
Local
Four suspects have been arrested for the murder of a man at a petrol station in Kenilworth on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN – Police are not ruling out the possibility that a shooting in Kenilworth could be linked to gangsterism.
Gunmen shot dead a man seated in his BMW at a filling station on Saturday night.
The police's Andre Traut said that four suspects have been arrested.
“Two unsilenced 9mm pistols, believed to be the murder weapons, were confiscated. The investigation revealed that the car was hijacked.
“The possibility that the crime in gang-related can’t be ruled out and the circumstances are under police investigation.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.