CSA to scrap franchises for provincial system

CAPE TOWN – Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that they will terminate the current domestic franchise system and reintroduce the old provincial system from next year, consisting of 12 teams and eventually moving to 14.

The decision is related to CSA’s new austerity measures which have seen it revise their four-year loss from R654 million to R350 million.

The likes of the Titans and the Cape Cobras will be no more, with Western Province making a return. The Mzansi Super League will continue, as will the newly created six franchises.

CSA Cricket manager Corrie Van Zyl explained the changes.

“Obviously with us collapsing the franchise system into the senior provincial cricket system, you will have lesser competition costs.

“Over the next year, we will already be seeing a saving because of the termination of the T20 challenge. From 1 May 2020, we will be moving to a 12-team affiliate first-class structure which enables us to have a saving.

“We will structure the new competition in such a way that we can still have strength vs strength by eventually getting to an A and B section of the 12 teams at first-class level.”

Limpopo and Mpumalanga were recently accepted as full members but should only be competition ready it 2022, explained CSA CEO Thabang Moroe.

"We have a three-year phased process where we will see CSA going back to 12 provinces with obviously a plan on working very hard to make sure that in the third year.

"We are at a point where either Limpopo and Mpumalanga or both will become part of the first-class structures, which will obviously then take us to 14-member competitions."