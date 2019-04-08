Cosas march to Luthuli House expected to disrupt traffic
Cosas president John Macheke said that the pupils will be marching to the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters to call on the party to respond to a memorandum of demands that was handed to it in October last year.
JOHANNESBURG – Traffic will come to a standstill in the Johannesburg CBD later on Monday morning when members of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) protest to Luthuli House.
He says they want the Education Department to improve the school’s infrastructure and implement a safety programme to rid places of learning and South African streets of drugs.
“The drugs that contribute towards violence into our own schools and our own country must make sure that they force these drug dealers to stop selling drugs or we as Congress of students will take charge and turn ourselves into police officers.”
Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police’s Wayne Minnaar says the protest will affect traffic in major parts of the city.
“Traffic will be diverted in the Johannesburg CBD as well when members of the Congress of South Africa Students are going to protest.
“They will march from Park Station, move up De Villiers, turn left onto Harrison Street and then right into Helen Joseph Street to gather at Beyer Naude Square into Luthuli House.”
