City can handle atmosphere at Tottenham's new home - De Bruyne
City are second in the Premier League, two points behind Liverpool but having played a game less, and reached the final of the FA Cup after beating Brighton and Hove Albion 1-0 on Saturday.
LONDON - Much has been made of Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium but Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne says his side have no fears about playing there when the clubs meet in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.
“I don’t care about the stadium,” the Belgium international told reporters ahead of City’s first visit to the new 62,062-seater venue on Tuesday.
“I care about the team we play. Everybody talks about the stadium like it’s something special. Everybody has a stadium, everybody has supporters.
“They’ll be up for it, they’ll probably be a little bit more excited, but in the end it’s a stadium with supporters. I don’t think there will be any difference.”
Having already won the League Cup this season, City are still on track for a quadruple but De Bruyne says there is “no point thinking about it”.
“You know how heavy the schedule is? I think people underestimate how the fixtures come that quickly.
“We don’t even have time to have a rest ourselves so how can we think about what’s going to happen in four weeks?”
