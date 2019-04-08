Cele to visit Hout Bay to discuss policing in wake of taxi shootings

This comes a week after a deadly taxi shooting in which four men were killed and two passengers were wounded.

CAPE TOWN – Police Minister Bheki Cele is expected to visit Hout Bay on Monday to discuss matters relating to policing.

Authorities said that the feud was sparked by a dispute over a route between Hout Bay to Cape Town.

Western Cape Transport MEC Donald Grant said that the incident appeared to be a revenge attack.

Grant said that officials are keeping a watchful eye on the area as the probe continues.

“There are a team of six detectives on these killings. We also are told that the team has made good progress; no one has been arrested yet.”