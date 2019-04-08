Caledon protesters await municipality's response to demands

Protesters claim there’s been a lack of service delivery in their communities for more than a decade.

CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof Municipality officials will this week respond to Caledon residents’ service delivery demands.

Uitsig and Riemvasmaak residents protested in the Overberg town last week.

Two teenagers were killed with live ammunition during the violent demonstrations. The shootings took place while residents were demonstrating for better housing, sanitation and service delivery. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter.

Protesters claim that there’s been a lack of service delivery in their communities for more than a decade.

Residents now demand that land adjacent to their community be developed for housing purposes.

“We need people who have backbone in this country. We’re not going to vote for nonsense. We’re going to support the people and protest about these things,” a protester said.

Acting Mayor Isaac Sileku assured disgruntled community members that the municipality has plans in place to improve infrastructure in both Uitsig, Riemvasmaak, Bergsig and Vleiview.

“When I looked at the memorandum I realised some of the issues they raised are issues we could have dealt with.”

Sileku adds that this includes a new housing development which will provide homes to around 1,000 families.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)