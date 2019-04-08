Caledon protesters await municipality's response to demands
Protesters claim there’s been a lack of service delivery in their communities for more than a decade.
CAPE TOWN - Theewaterskloof Municipality officials will this week respond to Caledon residents’ service delivery demands.
Uitsig and Riemvasmaak residents protested in the Overberg town last week.
Two teenagers were killed with live ammunition during the violent demonstrations. The shootings took place while residents were demonstrating for better housing, sanitation and service delivery. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the matter.
WATCH: I would say he was brave - Brother of deceased Caledon protester
Protesters claim that there’s been a lack of service delivery in their communities for more than a decade.
Residents now demand that land adjacent to their community be developed for housing purposes.
“We need people who have backbone in this country. We’re not going to vote for nonsense. We’re going to support the people and protest about these things,” a protester said.
Acting Mayor Isaac Sileku assured disgruntled community members that the municipality has plans in place to improve infrastructure in both Uitsig, Riemvasmaak, Bergsig and Vleiview.
“When I looked at the memorandum I realised some of the issues they raised are issues we could have dealt with.”
Sileku adds that this includes a new housing development which will provide homes to around 1,000 families.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Alexandra residents march to Sandton
-
'It shouldn't give anyone palpitations': Malema reacts to Mpofu's photo
-
EFF: Alex service delivery protest an opportunistic move by ANC
-
Rhino poacher crushed by elephant, devoured by lions in Kruger National Park
-
Police detail arrests of Kenilworth petrol station shooting suspects
-
Motsoaledi to send team to US over plans to cut HIV/Aids treatment funding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.