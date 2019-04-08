Batohi's restructuring to bring stability to NPA, says official
NDPP Shamila Batohi told the staff at the NPA that she has signed an authorisation allowing prosecutors to share information with the Zondo commission of inquiry for possible prosecution.
JOHANNESBURG – New National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Advocate Shamila Batohi has assigned top prosecutors in senior positions as part of her efforts to stabilise the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Batohi, who’s been in the position for two months, told the staff at the NPA that she has signed an authorisation allowing prosecutors to share information with the Zondo commission of inquiry for possible prosecution.
It’s understood that these appointments are part of a restructuring plan by Bathoi for the NPA.
The sweeping changes at the NPA see Andrea Johnson, who prosecuted former police commissioner Jackie Selebi, in charge of all prosecutions from the Zondo commission of inquiry and organised crime.
Pretoria's top prosecutor Matric Luphondo has been tasked to follow up testimony and leads that come out of the commission.
Both Johnson and Luphondo went head-to-head with Batohi for the NPA’s top job last year.
NPA’s Bulelwa Makeke explains: “Those appointments that are communicated are really interim appointments, they’re all acting appointments. But you will see that the focus is really just on returning some kind of stability in the organisation.”
Earlier this week, Batohi also reinstated Willie Hofmeyer as head of the asset forfeiture unit after being removed from the post by Shaun Abrahams three years ago.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
