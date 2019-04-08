Alex residents snub municipal manager, demand to be addressed by Mashaba

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
View all in Elections
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 20°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
Go

Alex residents snub municipal manager, demand to be addressed by Mashaba

Demonstrators arrived in Sandton to deliver a memorandum of demands under the watchful eye of the JMPD.

Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
Alexandra community members blocked Grayston Drive in Sandton on 8 April 2019 as they made their way to the Gauteng local municipal offices to meet with Mayor Herman Mashaba. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have rejected attempts by the City of Johannesburg manager to address them in Sandton and have insisted on speaking to Mayor Herman Mashaba.

Demonstrators arrived in Sandton on Monday to deliver a memorandum of demands under the watchful eye of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).

They are calling for an end to the rampant crime in the area and want the government to take action against youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse.

Even though the march was largely peaceful, a brief scuffle broke out earlier as police demanded that the protesters hand over tyres which they were planning to burn or use to obstruct roads.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had to step in.

“This is about law enforcement being present for the safety of the community and we are satisfied with the way things are going now,” he said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA