Alex residents snub municipal manager, demand to be addressed by Mashaba
Demonstrators arrived in Sandton to deliver a memorandum of demands under the watchful eye of the JMPD.
JOHANNESBURG – Alexandra residents have rejected attempts by the City of Johannesburg manager to address them in Sandton and have insisted on speaking to Mayor Herman Mashaba.
Demonstrators arrived in Sandton on Monday to deliver a memorandum of demands under the watchful eye of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD).
#Alex protest. pic.twitter.com/UsYCWf0oWB— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 8, 2019
They are calling for an end to the rampant crime in the area and want the government to take action against youth unemployment and widespread substance abuse.
Even though the march was largely peaceful, a brief scuffle broke out earlier as police demanded that the protesters hand over tyres which they were planning to burn or use to obstruct roads.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said officers had to step in.
“This is about law enforcement being present for the safety of the community and we are satisfied with the way things are going now,” he said.
